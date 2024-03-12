Council to lobby EC President to ease burden on farmers

Tipperary County Council is writing to the European Commission President to lobby for the regulatory and bureaucratic burden on farmers to be reduced.

Councillors were highly supportive of the IFA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign at yesterday’s monthly meeting.

A presentation from South Tipp Chair Pat Carroll reminded the members that Tipperary is one of the county’s most dependent on agriculture but warned that over-regulation is strangling them.

Fine Gael Cllr Declan Burgess proposed a motion to write to Ursula von der Leyen as well as Leo Varadkar and senior Ministers highlighting the concerns of farmers.