Further challenge by An Taisce to Glanbia plant ruled out

The Glanbia cheese plant in Kilkenny should proceed without delay according to the Tipperary based President of the Irish Farmers Association.

Tim Cullinan’s comments come after an application by An Taisce to seek leave to apply to the Court of Appeal was turned down this morning.

He points out that the project has now been fully considered by Kilkenny County Council, An Bord Pleanála, the High Court and this latest application.

Tim Cullinan says while An Taisce has a prescribed role in the planning system, they also have a duty to act responsibly. On each occasion, the process has found everything is in order and that objecting for the sake of it is an abuse of the system.

The Glanbia project at Belview was designed as a response to the challenge from Brexit and the need for our sector to diversify its products and seek new markets.