87 patients waiting for a bed at UHL – a pandemic high

There are 87 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today, the highest daily figure of any Irish hospital since the pandemic began.

The INMO has outlined that there are 477 people waiting for a hospital bed across the country, which is also a pandemic high.

There are 19 people waiting for a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

An INMO spokesperson has described the increase in overcrowding as “extremely worrying”.

They say their members “can’t be expected to contend with COVID and maintain infection control measures in such an unsafe environment.”