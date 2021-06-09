575 Fewer on the PUP in Tipperary this week

Just over 7,000 people in Tipperary remain on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week as further sectors of the economy reopen.

575 fewer people are on the PUP in the county this week, with a further 541 receiving the payment for the last time this week after closing their claim.

Nationally, the number of people on the PUP has dropped below 300,000 for the first time this year to a total of 284,000.

With the reopening of hospitality, 5,300 fewer people in the food and beverage industry claimed the payment this week.