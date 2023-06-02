The 5.45 – Tina Mulhearne The Digital Officer With Tipperary County Council

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

We all know that businesses are using technology more and more now to sell their products and get their brand out there.

As a result Tipperary County Council and the LEO have both actively been engaging with communities, SMEs, farmers, schools, and anyone who may like to become more technologically literate.

This has led to some recent success at the Dot IE Digital Awards, with plenty more planned for the next few months for those interested.

To talk about it all – Tina Mulhearne the Digital Officer with Tipp County Council spoke to Sheila Naughton – she started by explaining what her role involves :