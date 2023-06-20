The 5.45 – Students of Drom N.S on their Dreamspace project

Today in Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

An initiative in Tipperary primary schools has introduced more children to coding.

Last week eight schools went to Microsoft in Dublin for the inaugural Dream Space Showcase where they each demonstrated their STEM- based projects to experts.

The areas included were :

Boher BCP

Boher School

Birdhill N.S.

Lackamore N.S.

Kiloscully BCP

Drom N.S. & BCP

Rossmore Scratchers BCP

Rossmore N.S.

Sheila Naughton caught up with a group of students and their principal from Drom NS who told me all about the programme and the positive impact it had.

Here you will hear- Bella Ryan, Tommy Burke, and Sadhbh Walsh, along with their principal Amadean Moore Walsh: