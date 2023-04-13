The 5.45 – Ryan O’Meara Chair of Darkness into Light Nenagh

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

Every year Pieta House host their Darkness into Light event, it helps raise much-needed funds for suicide prevention, and will take place on May 6th across both Tipperary and the country.

One of the locations for this year’s event is in Nenagh and a registration day for their walk will take place this weekend April 15th.

The Committee chair is Ryan O’Meara and he has been speaking to Jody Coffey about it.

There are of course many other events taking place that may be closer to you and you can look up the details on darknessintolight.ie