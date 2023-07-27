The 5.45 – Ranae von Meding on Publicly funded IVF exclusions

On Tipp FM’s Evening News The 5.45 :

This morning local TD Jackie Cahill welcomed the news about the publicly funded IVF programme, as did many of his other colleagues in Fianna Fáil following the announcement made by Minister Stephen Donnelly.

while he stated that this creates equality and allows people avail of IVF without the money concrns assocaited.

However, what this fails to do is acknowledge all of those who are excluded and there is a vast list it would appear with one of the most startling figures that any gay couple will not make the criteria.

I have been speaking to the CEO of Equality for Children, a not for profit which fights for equality for LGBTQ+ families in Ireland, Ranae von Meding and started by asking about her reason for involvement in this line of advocacy