The 5.45 – Marguerite Cotter Managing Director of PhoneWatch.ie

Burglaries were down 26% in Tipperary in the last three months of 2022.

Decreases have actually been seen with regards a number of offences in the county from crime against the person to drug offences.

However, PhoneWatch.ie has issued a safety message to people locally stating that burglary decreases aren’t enough there shouldn’t be any of these crimes happening.

Our reporter Jody Coffey spoke with the Managing Director of PhoneWatch.ie, Marguerite Cotter: