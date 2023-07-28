The 5.45 – Jamie McNamara on Ireland’s Strongest Man 2023

On Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

Over the august Bank Holiday weekend Ireland’s Strongest Man is coming to Limerick, so only a stones throw away, and it will be held in the Markets Field Stadium, in Garryowen on the 6th.

This is going to see 16 of Ireland’s strongest men fight it out for the title and while there are no Tipperary based athletes, Jamie McNamara from Limerick will at least be representing the South and having come 4th last year has his sights set even higher this year.

Sheila Naughton, who also competes herself, caught up with him just a few weeks out and started by asking how he got involved in the sport :