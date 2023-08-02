The 5.45 – Colin Lernihan on life after spinal cord injury

On Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

You may remember a story we brought to you last year about a young man who had fallen from a bridge in Nenagh and recalled waking up and being told that he may never walk again.

Last year Sheila Naughton went to visit Colin Lernihan as he spent time in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, and back then he had no idea what the future would hold, what the prognosis was and he had days where he wasn’t sure if he could keep going.

We’re over a year on from that first meeting and Sheila spoke to Colin today about what has happened since then :

