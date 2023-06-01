The 5.45 – Actors Conor Quinn & John Travers from ‘ Mojo Mickybo’

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

A critically acclaimed play will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a performance in Tipperary.

Bruiser Theatre Company is bringing their live theatre tour of Mojo Mickybo by Belfast playwright, Owen McCafferty to Nenagh this weekend.

Under the direction of Lisa May this is the first showcase by the company to come to theatres since the easing of restrictions.

It comes to Nenagh Arts Centre, this Saturday 3rd June.

Sheila was lucky enough to speak to Conor Quinn who plays MickyBo, and John Travers who is playing Mojo in the lead up- and Conor starts by giving me an insight into what the play is all about :

