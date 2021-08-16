40 new jobs at Herdwatch including 20 for its Roscrea base

Roscrea has been delivered a jobs boost as part of an expansion by farm management software company Herdwatch.

The company is doubling its workforce over the next three years, creating 40 jobs in the process including 20 for their headquarters in Roscrea.

Herdwatch, which falls under the FRS Network, is used on more than 15,000 farms and is the fastest growing farm management software in Ireland and the UK.

CEO and Co-Founder of Herdwatch, Fabien Peyaud, says the expansion aims to help the company reach new markets and broaden their current service. He also says the 20 Roscrea roles will also have the potential for remote working opportunities.

“This announcement is a signal of the ongoing success of Herdwatch. We’re so proud to have been able to help thousands of farmers and create so many jobs over the past seven years, so I am thrilled to be growing the team supporting and building the next phase of Herdwatch. We are taking this step because we want Herdwatch to continue to expand – helping more farmers in Ireland and around the world but also offering even more benefits to our existing members,” said Fabien.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. said, “This is really great news. Herdwatch is creating 40 new jobs over the next three years, 20 of which will be based in Tipperary. The company is a fantastic example of an Irish owned and based company providing innovative solutions for the agriculture sector. I’m particularly pleased that all of these jobs will offer remote working opportunities.

“Today’s announcement is a strong vote of confidence in the Midwest region and further evidence of its attractiveness as a place to invest. I wish the team the very best of luck with this expansion and ambitious phase of growth.”