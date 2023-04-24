35 Tipperary artists taking part in this year’s ‘Incognito’

35 Tipperary artists are taking part in this year’s Incognito fundraising event.

This is Ireland’s most mysterious online art sale which sees buyers purchase postcard sized artwork without knowing who is behind the piece.

Lucinda Hall who is an Incognito art curator says there are some big names participating this year from singers Mary black and Brian Kennedy, to Paul and William Costello.

One of the local artists is Cashel based Peter Curling he says this initiative pushes creativity:

“it’s quite a challenge my canvases are normally 60 by 40 inches and quite big and suddenly to have to focus on something that is 10cm by 5cm or something is different anyway but it does focus the mind and I mean to see all the cards and the way the fantastic artists have been able to put such talent into a small area and they are very diverse I mean fantastic subjects.”

People can register online for the sale which is in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation and is starting on Wednesday.