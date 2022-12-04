24th annual fundraiser for Milford Care Centre today

Today marks the 24th annual fundraiser for the Milford Care Centre who support North Tipp families.

The local charity supports people and their families in providing care to those who have life limiting conditions.

Today’s event called Light up a Memory is being held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, in Castletroy at 4pm, but people can also tune in online.

Speaking ahead of the event CEO Mary O’Brien said that support is even more important with the increase of people looking for support at home rather than inpatient care since Covid.