20 year sewage problem in Ballycahill set to be resolved

An end is in sight for a Tipperary village who have been dealing with a sewerage issue for more than twenty years.

Foul smells, being unable to open windows and an outdated system not fit for purpose were just some of the issues faced by the people of Ballycahill.

Councillor Jim Ryan has been fighting for this issue to be resolved for some time and has confirmed that a new system is going to be developed by the council.

He told Tipp FM that in the coming weeks, a site suitability assessment will be carried out to determine what kind of sewage system is needed.

“This issue has been ongoing for the last 20 years plus in the village.

“There is an outdated communal septic tank in the village that serves between five and eight houses.

“It is now at a state where it needs to be upgraded and replaced and investment put into it.

“Down through the years, there have been numerous complaints of foul smells coming from the septic tank and the council, in fairness to them, have done all they can. They do go out regularly to clean it out, but unfortunately that’s not the solution.

“The solution is for a new, upgraded sewerage system to be put into the village.”

Cllr Ryan said that they are currently carrying out a site suitability assessment for the new system and he’s hopeful that funding will not be an issue.