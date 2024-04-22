Tipp Today Podcast 22/04/24

On this morning’s show…

* Controversy over the planned modular homes in Clonmel continues, after a recent briefing meeting was exclusive to Borough District members.

*We remember the telephone exchange in Clonmel – 50 years from when it went automatic

* Thomas Conway joins me for Tipp Goes Global

*This week’s Woman in Business is Una O’Dwyer from ‘The Butcher’s Daughter’

* The directors of the When Next We Meet music festival will be joining me in the studio, as the event returns to Clonmel for its third Summer.

* And the Jack and Jill Incognito Art Sale is back for an eighth year…..