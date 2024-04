On this morning’s show…

* Considering the tragic deaths of the Aid Workers in GAZA, what drives these wonderful people to their own lives at risk for others…

* A listener has issues with the RSA





* Senator Garret Aherne is in studio on Simon Coveney’s decision to step away from cabinet.

* Ali is in Littleton for this week’s Village Tour

* Detective Sgt Declan O’Carroll joins us for Garda Updates

* And Ultan Nesbitt hosts the Gardening Slot….