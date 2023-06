A County Tipperary company is among 19 tax settlement cases published by Revenue for the first quarter of 2023.

Barne Accessories – a tyre wholesaler with an address in Barne, Glenbawn, Clonmel – had a settlement totalling over €800,000.

A Revenue audit found under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT of more than €445,000





Interest of nearly €234,000 and €119,000 in penalties brought the total settlement for the family owned company which has been in business for over 30 years to €802,384.