A young Tipperary man with autism has published his first comic book.

Michael Maher is 21 years old and he joined St Cronan’s in 2021 after leaving Ours Lady’s Secondary School Templemore.

Earlier this month he published the comic he has called ‘Evan’s Story Starts Here.’





Michael says he has always enjoyed drawing and creating stories and while the character is fictional there are parts of him in Evan:

“Well, he likes to draw like me, he doesn’t really talk. This is kind of a bit hard for me because I’m standing at a mic and I usually only say like two or three words.

“You see I was kind of quiet when I was four and well talking hasn’t been a big thing for me.”