“You’d be proud watching them” – Liam Sheedy looks ahead to Tipp vs Limerick game tomorrow

We’ll know exactly where Tipperary are at after tomorrow’s game against Limerick.

That’s according to two-time All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy.

The Portroe man was speaking ahead of Sunday’s 4pm throw-in which will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.





With a win and a draw for the Premier so far in the championship, Sheedy believes tomorrow will tell us where the team is at.

“I think the one thing you can be sure of is any team managed by Liam Cahill, they will be putting their best foot forward and they’ll leave it all out on the pitch and after that I think we have every chance.

“It’s a game that I think will really tell us exactly where this group are at.

“I think the level of progress they are making is really good, you’d be proud watching them and seeing the effort and energy they bring to every match.”

Liam Sheedy was speaking to Tipp FM ahead of Rory Best’s walk through Tipperary in an effort to raise money for charity.

The former Irish rugby captain will be in Nenagh Ormond rugby club as part of his walk from Dublin to Mayo on Sunday monring at 9.45am.

Tipp FM will also have live commentary of Tipperary vs Down in the Taiteann Cup tomorrow.

That one gets underway at 1.45pm and our live coverage here on Tipp FM is with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.