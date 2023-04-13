Waterford rally driver Craig Breen passes away following accident

Irish rally driver Craig Breen has died following an accident in Croatia.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon, stating that the accident occurred during a pre-test event.

Breen’s co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed in the incident that occurred shortly after midday local time.





The 33-year-old Waterford man was a member of the Carrick-on-Suir motor club.

Breen collected a second place finish in Sweden in February, in his first World Rally Championship start of the season.