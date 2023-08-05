Water to return to over 30,000 Uisce Éireann customers in Tipperary

Uisce Eireann says works have been completed and water should return to over 30,000 customers in Tipperary.

Water had been out in many parts of the county following the industrial strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 7 Local Authorities.

However, Uisce Eireann says works on the Glenary (Clonmel) Public Water Supply have been completed but a boil water notice remains for these customers, with a further update due on Sunday.





Water has also returned to many other areas however Uisce Éireann says it could take longer for water to return to elevated areas.

The full press release from Uisce Éireann is below:

Uisce Éireann is working with Tipperary County Council to restore water supply as quickly as possible to over 30,000 impacted customers following a number of outages across the county.

Remedial works were delayed due to the industrial strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 7 Local Authorities, which took place between Wednesday, 2 August, and Friday, 4 August inclusive. Following notification yesterday that the industrial action in Tipperary had ceased, crews were immediately dispatched and worked hard to return supplies.

Repairs have been completed, however, due to size of the network it could take until Monday for water supply to fully return to some customers especially those at the end of the network. Alternative water supplies will remain in place until normal supply has been fully restored to all customers.

All customers supplied by Glenary (Clonmel) Public Water Supply should now have supply returned. A BWN remains in place for these customers and a further update will be provided tomorrow.

Reservoir levels supplying Carrick on Suir (Linguan) Public Water Supply are recovering. Some customers at higher elevations are still experiencing low pressure/loss of supply, however, all customers should have normal supply returned by later this evening.

The network served by the Galtee Regional Water Supply Network is starting to recharge with water already returned to many areas on the East of the scheme including: Bansha, Kilfeacle, Cashel and New Inn. Unfortunately, a burst watermain has occurred and repairs are under way which will delay the return of water to the Donaskeigh area until tomorrow.

On the West of the scheme it will take longer for water supply to return to all customers due to the size of the network. Customers in the following areas are still experiencing water outages: Ballyglass, Ardlamon, Ardavillane, Mount Bruise, Kilross, Ballywire, Roseboro, Lattin, Cullen, Limerick Junction and surrounding areas. Some areas will see water return today, however, customers at the extremities of the scheme and at higher elevations will not see normal water supply fully return until Sunday and possibly as late as Monday.

Water supply has returned to many areas on the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply Scheme, however, water outages are still being experienced in Ballyclerihan Village, Lisronagh Village, Cahir Town, Poulmucka and surrounding areas. Water will continue to return throughout the day with full supply expected to return to all customers tomorrow, Sunday 6 August.

Our priority during the dispute was the protection of public health and the environment through the delivery of safe, secure and sustainable water services and we did everything within our power to maintain safe water services and minimise disruption, where possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.