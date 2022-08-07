Vigil held at Clonoulty/Rossmore GAA Club in memory of Dillon Quirke

Hundreds gathered at Clonoulty GAA club last night for a vigil in memory of Dillon Quirke.

The 24 year old Senior Tipperary hurler passed away on Friday evening during a club match in Semple Stadium sending the community into mourning.

A ‘lovely lovely lad, who you just wanted to be around… a right rogue… and an example to younger players.’





These were the words used to describe Dillon Quirke by Clonoulty Rossmore club chairman, and Dillon’s uncle Andrew Fryday last night.

A rising star on the pitch, who idolised his father, and helped the younger generations on their journey to become county players.

Dozens of candles were lit along the benches where Dillon’s family sat many times to cheer him on, when he played on the pitch and with teammates that he loved so much.

There was no denying the grief, pain, and hurt, in the community last night but there was also a great sense of solidarity.

That was something Father Tom Hearne attested to, telling Tipp FM they would need to be there for one another in the many months ahead:

“It’s just supporting each other and being there as much as we possibly can for each other and the days, weeks and months ahead that we be there as a community to support each other.”

Dillon’s funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12 noon in John the Baptist church Clonoulty.