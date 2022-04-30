UHL records worst levels of overcrowding nationally for April

University Hospital Limerick had the worst levels of overcrowding in the country for the month of April.

Reports from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that the hospital, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare, had 1735 patients without a bed throughout this month.

That figure was much higher than the second most overcrowded hospital, Cork University Hospital, which had 982 patients cared for on trolleys this month.





In total, there was 8717 patients without a bed nationally in April, with 121 of those being in Tipperary University Hospital.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha that this month’s trolley figures have been extremely concerning.

She added: “the worst day for overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the INMO began our TrolleyWatch occurred on April 21st in University Hospital Limerick with over 126 patients without a bed. If we are breaking records in April, what hope do we have in the winter months?”