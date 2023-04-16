Two men arrested in Tipp for incidents of fraud to appear in court today

Two men arrested in Tipperary are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into multiple incidents of fraud across the country.

The men, aged in their fifties and 20’s were arrested on Friday and have since been charged under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They’re due before a special sitting of Newcastle West District Court later today.





The inquiry includes incidents which have occurred at retail premises specialising in building materials between January and March this year.