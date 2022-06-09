Trolley Watch confirms 481 patients without hospital beds today

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says that 481 admitted patients are without hospital beds today.

65 people lower than yesterdays figures.

University Hospital Limerick has the most people on trolleys today at 78, followed by 45 in University Hospital Galway.





The INMO has called for the government to put the same energy into fixing the trolley crisis in hospitals as they did to addressing long queues at Dublin Airport.

Currently, there are no patients without a hospital bed in Tipperary University Hospital.