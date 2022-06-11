Together for Hospice, Sun Flower Days return to Tipperary this weekend

Together for Hospice, Sun Flower Days are returning to Tipperary.

This weekend, the movement will take to the streets of Nenagh, Thurles Roscrea, and areas around South Tipp to raise funds or the delivery of in-home care.

With the help of this year’s ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin, they will also launch a digital campaign featuring a virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden.





North Tipperary Hospice has a goal of raising €400,000 to fund the equpiment needed to support people who need care from the comfort of their own homes.