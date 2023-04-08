Tipp’s senior hurlers to play Wexford today to raise money for a Carrick-on-Suir man

Tipp’s senior hurlers will play Wexford today to raise money for a Carrick-on-suir man.

Ryan O’Dwyer, a postman from from Ballyrichard, suffered severe spinal injuries in a car accident on July 11th last year and is now paralysed from the chest down.

The fundraising match is happening in the Swan GAA Club’s Páirc na nEalaí at 3pm with all money going towards his medical treatment, and rehab therapy.





Carrick Swan’s are appealing to everyone to turn out in force to see their county team play for this worthy cause.

The Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe appeal can be found here.