Tipperary TD’s slammed for non appearance at Health Committee Hearing

Tipperary TD’s have been criticised for their lack of support in relation to the retention of health services in Tipperary.

A delegation from the Midwest Hospital Campaign appeared before an Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday in response to the worsening Emergency Department crisis at

University Hospital Limerick.





The meeting was chaired by Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Browne and was attended for a short time by Mattie McGrath but there were no other Tipperary TD’s present.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Conor Reidy from the Nenagh Needs Its A and E group, said it is shameful that this campaign gets no political support from Tipperary TD’s.

“Aside from Deputy Browne who was chairing the committee, we had no Oireachtas member from Tipperary who came along to ask questions and show support, and all three regions had Oireachtas members there. They continue to shame themselves and I’m sorry to say that but they do and the continue to let down the people of Tipperary. I just don’t get it and we are particularly angry about this”.