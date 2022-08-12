Tipperary TD rejects claims he did not attend a local event for disability services

A Tipperary TD has rejected claims that he did not attend a local event discussing the lack of disability services across the county.

Deputy Jackie Cahill claims he did attend and also says he has worked to secure services for people with disabilities and autism.

Tipperary Autism Advocate Edwina McElhinney was among those to speak at the Families Unite for Services and Support meeting earlier this week.





The event emphasised the gaps in support for all ages including those moving from child to adult services.

Speaking on Tipp FM Edwina said Deputy Martin Browne was the only local TD to attend despite invitations being issued to all of them.

However Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill has expressed his disappointment at what says appears to be a highly inaccurate representation of attendance at this meeting.

The Thurles based TD said he was pleased to accept the invitation from Ms McElhinney to attend the FUSS Zoom discussion and had confirmed his attendance to her.

In a statement to Tipp FM Jackie Cahill said he attended Tuesday’s meeting for 45 minutes, before leaving it to return to a meeting that he had left in order to specifically attend the FUSS meeting.

He also pointed out that he has worked for a number of years with individuals, parents and families who are struggling to access the services required for people with disabilities and autism, both in the north and south of the county.