Tipperary TD calls for dedicated Garda unit to deal with farm thefts and rural crime

A Tipperary TD has called for a dedicated Garda unit to deal with farm thefts and rural crime.

It’s after new research found over half of farmers have been the victim of theft.

Of the over 13 hundred farmers who responded to the Technology University Dublin – IFA Survey – 55 percent were the victims of theft





Farmers from Tipperary say it’s a widespread problem.

Aidan Quigley is a farmer who also works at Tírlán Farmlife in Clonmel says the fear of being burgled can have a major impact on wellbeing.

“There’s a lot more, we’ll say, people working on their own. People try to secure as best they can, but there’s only so much you can do and stuff will get taken if someone comes on to your farm. People are nervous and it does affect people; they kind of go into themselves a bit.”

60 per cent of the respondents believe Gardaí should have a dedicated unit to deal with farm thefts and rural crime.

Rural Independent TD Mattie McGrath says more could be done to tackle the issue.

“It slips back into same ole, same ole, and you haven’t the numbers of Gardaí.”

Of those who were burgled, 71 per cent reported it to Gardaí and 29 per cent decided not to.