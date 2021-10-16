Tipperary suppliers big winners at Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards

Aldi suppliers from Co. Tipperary were among the big winners in the Christmas category at this year’s Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards.

The retailer won eight awards in all with Tipp suppliers accounting for four of them.

ABP Foods Cahir won Christmas Product of the Year with their Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast which also took a gold award.





Their Aldi Specially Selected Berkshire Pork Rack with Armagh Bramley Apple and Cinnamon Sauce took silver.

Oakpark Foods won bronze for their Aldi Specially Selected Port and Orange Topside Ham.