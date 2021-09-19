Tipperary students among winners at this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Tipperary students were among the prize winners in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition

In all there were five Tipp entrants among the top awards in this the 67th running of the competition.

The results were delayed until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





In the 12-13 years age category, 12 year old Ailbhe Treacy from Lissenhall National School, Nenagh, won second prize for her artwork entitled ‘Life Going On’.

In addition, four Tipperary students each won Special Merit Awards

They were Chloe Egan aged 16 from Borrisokane Community College; 17 year old Heather Barnett from Cashel Community College; Frankie Burke aged 8 from Killurney National School, Cashel and 16 year old Anna Chirubvu from Scoil Ruain, Thurles.