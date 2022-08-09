Tipperary student wins the Stay Safe with Jessy Art Competition

A Tipperary student has won the Stay Safe with Jessy Art Competition.

This competition, run by Teagasc, was used to raise awareness among children of the dangers and risks around a farm, and to encourage farm families to think about farm safety.

11 year old Isabelle Fogarty from Cashel submitted a very colourful and creative 4 in 1 picture which focused on unguarded parts in machinery like PTO shafts.





Her art work highlighted that these are one of the main causes of farm accidents and it is important that machinery being used is properly.

Isabelle also used a drawing of a horse to highlight the dangers of blind spots leading her to the overall prize.