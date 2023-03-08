Tipperary man sentenced to six and a half years in prison in Iran

A Tipperary man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in Iran.

While working in the country, 65 year old tourism consultant Bernard Phelan, who’s a native of Clonmel, was initially jailed last October, in what has been described as deplorable conditions in a prison in Mashhad in the north-east of the country.

He’s accused of “providing information to an enemy country” – a charge he denies.





At a press conference in Buswells Hotel in Dublin this afternoon, his cousin, Gregory O’Corry-Crowe, pleaded with the Irish government to intervene, as Bernard’s health deteriorates.