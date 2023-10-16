Tipperary GRA rep questions effectiveness of increase in Garda application age limit

The Tipperary GRA rep says the force needs new recruits in their early 20s rather than their early 50s.

Richard Kennedy’s comments come as the application age limit to join the force has risen from age 35 to 50.

The measure is being implemented in an effort to boost numbers in the force.





Speaking on Tipp Today, Richard Kennedy says it’s needs must in terms of getting new recruits:

“At this stage we’d welcome anything to get recruits in the door but I suppose in reality, it’s people in their early 20s that we need not people in their early 50s is the way you’d have to look at it, it’s sensical.

“At this stage we’d take anyone who’s up to the standard and who’s capable of doing the job they would be more than welcome, there would be a role for them in the force.”