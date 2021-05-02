Tipperary Gardaí warn of dangers of texting while driving ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí will be out in force on the roads of Tipperary this Bank Holiday weekend.

Among the offences they will be targeting is the use of a mobile phone while driving.

A recent survey showed that one in ten drivers admitted to texting while driving.





Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says people need to realise the many consequences of such action:

“For one second, you’ll have travelled four car lengths, and that’s travelling at 50 kilometres per hour.

“If you’re texting, you’re going to be texting for substantially more than one second, what distance will you have travelled in that time?

“More importantly, what distraction will that have caused to you?

“Your eyes will be off the road, one hand will be off the wheel, you are distracted and you are therefore a danger on the roads and if, heaven forbid, you are involved in a collision that causes someone serious injury or even worse death, those consequences will be with you forever.”