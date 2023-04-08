Tipperary Gardaí issue safety message to road users for bank holiday weekend

Slow down, wear your seat belt and do not drink and drive.

That’s the message from Tipperary Gardaí to drivers this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

This will be one of the busiest weekends of the year so far on the roads.





Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says this increased volume of traffic also brings an increased risk of road traffic collisions.

“Over the past five years during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend we have unfortunately lost 11 lives on Irish roads and a further 67 people have been seriously injured. In fact last year we lost 2 lives and 18 people seriously injured over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

“Our appeal to all motorists this weekend is to please slow down, always wear your seat belt, never ever drink & drive and please put away that mobile phone.”