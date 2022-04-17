Tipperary County Council urges to continue engaging with businesses and residents in Thurles ahead of road works

Tipperary County Council is being urged to continue engaging with businesses and residents on the Slievenamon Road in Thurles.

Resurfacing works are set to take place on another stretch of what is one of the main approach roads to the town.

Local representative Seamus Hanafin says disruption needs to be kept to a minimum while these works are being carried out:





“The detailed plans for the next phase of the resurfacing work on the Slievenamon Road from the Dunnes Stores roundabout to Liberty Square will be coming available in the next few weeks.

“While I welcome the fact there is some consultation with the businesses on the road, it’s very important that we continue that we continue to have that consultation to ensure that first of all disruption is kept to a minimum when the work is being done but also it’s very important that the work that’s done is suitable not just for the motorists but for the residents and businesses on the street as well.”