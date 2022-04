Tipperary County council came away with a silver and bronze award at this year’s Local Authority Awards.

There are 24 categories including best public park, best heritage project, and the overall Council of the Year.

Earlier this month Tipperary were awarded a silver award for Imagine – high energy broadband, and a bronze for their Smart Street Lighting.





Both fell under the Best Energy Smart Initiative.

Wicklow County Council was named Council of the Year.