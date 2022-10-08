Tipperary County Council purchase derelict site in Ardfinnan

Tipperary County Council has purchased a derelict site in Ardfinnan to provide more housing for the area.

The former Munster Paper Sacks and Packaging facility in the village has been vacant for a number of years.

The housing section of Tipperary County Council now intend to develop new homes on the 5 acre site, however no definite plans are available yet.





Cllr Mairin McGrath has welcomed the development saying it is great news for the village of Ardfinnan and that she looks forward to engaging with the council to bring the site back to life.