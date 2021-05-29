Tipperary community support service up for award at tonight’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards

A Tipperary community support service is in the running at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards tonight.

Millennium Family Resource Centre in Glengoole is nominated in the Youth category for the awards, for their work in a variety of community supports.

Funding from the National Lottery in 2019 went towards the establishment of a youth counselling service at their centre for those aged between 12 and 24.





The winner of the six individual categories tonight will receive a 10,000 euro prize, with the overall Good Cause of the Year getting an additional 25,000 euro.

The awards will be announced at a virtual event being broadcast live from the Mansion House in Dublin tonight.