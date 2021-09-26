Tipperary ambulance unavailable for Fethard man as ambulances deployed in South-East

Tipperary Government TD Jackie Cahill says ambulance resources must be upgraded in the south-east to maintain an ongoing emergency presence in the Premier County

The Fianna Fáil deputy has reiterated his frustration at the situation, saying that a Thurles-based ambulance recently made two call-outs to Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow in one 12-hour shift.

He says that investment in ambulances in those counties must take place, and said it’s having an impact on Tipperary emergencies:





“Last Friday, we had a case where in Fethard where a man fell on the street and cut his head rather badly and they rang for an ambulance, after a passage of time hey were told that there was no ambulance available, that all the ambulances in this area were sent doing calls in the South-East and elsewhere.

“It’s happening on numerous occasions now where our ambulances are being deployed into the South-East of the country.

“I’ve talked to the paramedics, they can have six, seven, eight calls while they’re on shift and none of them in their area.”