Tipp project to benefit from funding for peatland initiatives in Ireland

One Tipperary project will benefit from funding for peatland initiatives in Ireland.

Cloughjordan Heritage Group will benefit from €20,000 as part of this year’s Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme.

24 local community groups and organisations across Ireland will share in €290,000 worth of funding for peatlands initiatives.





This scheme encourages local initiatives to conserve and revitalise raised and blanket bogs and promotes public engagement with natural heritage and the environment.

Funding for Cloughjordan Heritage Group will help support a series of talks, community walks, photo workshops, an art installation, bog workshops, a sculpture exhibition, the rental of venues and buses, and promotional material.