Thurles inspector says attacks on Gardaí are ‘rare’ & ‘unusual’

A local inspector says attacks on Gardaí are ‘rare’ and ‘unusual’.

He was reacting the news yesterday of an attack on a member of the force in County Cavan, during which he was beaten and doused in petrol.

Thurles based inspector James White condemned the attack and wised his colleague a speedy recovery.





He says that they are always conscious and aware of the dangers when sending any officer out on duty:

“They are always told to ensure that they have their personal protective equipment… there’s not many jobs out there, we’re the only ones that have to wear a stab proof vest when going on duty”.