Three Tipp schools to get Safe Routes funding

Three Tipperary schools are among 108 nationally to be included in the Safe Routes to School Programme.

The scheme aims to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities and alleviate congestion at the school gates

Cullen National School, St. Brigid’s National School in Donaskeigh and St. Mary’s Central National School in Killenaule are included in the second round of the programme.





In all it will see over 37,000 students across Ireland benefit from safer infrastructure.

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority and is supported by the Department of Education.

An Taisce’s Green-Schools is co-ordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure.