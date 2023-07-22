Three divisional hurling finals down for decision today

Three divisional hurling finals are down for decision today.

The action is underway in Templetuohy at 1pm where Gortnahoe/Glengoole take on Clonakenny in the Mid Premier Intermediate hurling final.

Then this evening at 7pm, Carrick Swan look to defend their south senior hurling title when they take on Killenaule in Clonmel Sportsfield.





Also ar 7pm, the North senior hurling final sees a repeat of last year’s decider.

Holders Nenagh Éire Óg take on Kiladangan in Dolla with the winners taking home the Frank McGrath cup and a preliminary county quarter-final spot.

Nenagh forward Jake Morris has been in flying form, scoring 1-16 from play in the last two games.

Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star expects a close game:

“I think that if Kiladangan can get on top of Jake, I think they’re going to have enough firepower to stop Jake really you are cutting off a big supply of scores for Nenagh so I’d fancy Kiladangan just by the minimum, maybe one or two points.”