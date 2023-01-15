Suspected Cannabis edibles seized by Gardaí in Nenagh

A large amount of suspected Cannabis edibles have been seized in Nenagh.

Gardaí searches were conducted in Nenagh yesterday, with the edibles suspected of containing synthetic cannabinoids.

Gardaí also seized an unspecified quantity of suspected cocaine.





Following the seizure, a man was arrested and has been detained at Nenagh Garda Station, with investigations continuing into the sale and supply of these products.

Synthetic cannabinoid exposure can cause the following: