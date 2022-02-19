St. Patrick’s Day parade confirmed for Clonmel this year

This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Clonmel will be going ahead.

Meetings and work behind the scenes have been ongoing with big plans for this year’s celebrations.

Anyone who is interested in being part of the festival can register on the Clonmel Chamber website.





Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Michael Murphy told Tipp FM that he is encouraging people to get involved as excitement builds.

“I’m delighted to confirm that the St Patrick’s Day parade is going ahead on the 17th of March, that the St Patrick’s Day organising committee are actively meeting, we’ve met twice already, so it’s all systems go.

“As Mayor of Clonmel, I obviously want to encourage the active participation of as many community organisations, clubs, and associations as possible, and encourage those organisations to get in touch with the local authority.”